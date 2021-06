VMRO-DPMNE is holding a live conference on the failures of the past four years, under the Zaev regime.

The conference includes speakers from various walks of like – Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska and Trajko Slaveski in the area of economy and finance, Vesna Janevska on education, Borko Ristovski on sports, Zoran Ljutkov on culture and others. The conference is being broadcast live.