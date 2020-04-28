LIVE: VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski holds a press conference Macedonia 28.04.2020 / 13:13 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski is holding a press conference. You can follow if live, here – https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=2714571278671708&ref=watch_permalink Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Mickoskilive Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 28.04.2020 Mickoski: Macedonia was heading for a budget crisis even without the pandemic Macedonia 28.04.2020 Mickoski: The Parliament returned its legitimacy to the people, and only the people can appoint a new one Macedonia 25.04.2020 News sites linked to SDSM launch fake news attack on Mickoski – accused him of visiting a gym in violation of coronavirus restrictions Macedonia News Constitutional Court rules that ministers, lawmakers and directors should receive full salaries Surgical masks can be replaced with scarfs or shawls, says Filipce Weddings to be held at a distance Ban on grouping still in force, the government reminds Constitutional Court stops Government attempt to pay off former employees of disgraced prosecutor Katica Janeva Mickoski: The Parliament returned its legitimacy to the people, and only the people can appoint a new one Six new Covid-19 deaths reported – the toll now stands at 71 Over the May Day weekend the curfew will begin at 14h .
