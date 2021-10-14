Macedonia

Mickoski: The thunderous silence of the silent majority – in the elections will be transformed into a huge bang

I heard Zoran Zaev say yesterday that he would have won in 22 municipalities in the first round, and VMRO-DPMNE only in 6. This seems to me to be an anecdote, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski at Thursday’s rally in Berovo. As with everything in life, this sad episode will end....