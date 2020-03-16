VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with OSCE election observer mission chief Tana de Zulueta to discuss his proposal to postpone the elections scheduled for April 12 because of the coronavirus.

Mickoski said that the reason for the proposal, which will be discussed by all major party leaders tomorrow, is to save lives that might be in danger during the election, as mass crowds at voting places would definitely spread the virus among the elderly.

We need to show responsible behavior both toward our citizens and our country, Mickoski said.

In a press release, Mickoski said that the Government needs to accept the economic measures the opposition is proposing, given the expected blow to the economy that is coming after the epidemic.