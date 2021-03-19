Ljupco “the Butter” and Dragi Raskovski, who are popular these days after vacations in the luxurious Dubai and Mexico, have increased their wealth since they took office. Since Ljupco Nikolovski became an official, minister and deputy prime minister now, the profits of his brother’s company “Laricom Impex” has increased by 2300%. And all this is happening additionally during a pandemic, when 55,000 people lost their jobs and 6,200 companies closed, VMRO-DPMNE MP Brane Petrusevski said on Friday.

The public was wondering where Nikolovski got the money for a vacation in Dubai, which according to the internet data, the hotel accommodation and plane tickets for two for three days costs around 3,000 euros? Especially, if we take into account that Nikolovski is a public official, whose salary is around 60 thousand denars.

Dragi Raskovski, who is also currently on vacation in a luxury destination in Mexico, after leaving office, his wealth has increased by 50 thousand euros.