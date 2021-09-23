Ljupco Nikolovski and SDSM are the creators of the obtaining assets on no basis and enrichment during their term in office, they cannot just hide themselves, said VMRO-DPMNE, in reaction to Nikolovski’s press conference.

The law on the origin of property is just a farce. There is no high-ranking SDSM official who has not increased his assets while in office. Petre Silegov built an illegal construction and a luxury hacienda in Mavrovo, and it is a property that is not covered by the reported income. A luxury hacienda on Osogovo was built by Mila Carovska, and a house with a view of the whole of Skopje on Vodno was built by Venko Filipce. The Zaev family buys companies for marijuana production, and Sekerinska increases her wealth with new real estate. SDSM and their officials are caught in the act with property that they cannot justify, and the Public Prosecutor does nothing about it The law on the origin of property is just a farce. They have not done anything for 5 years, they are just lying to the citizens, said the opposition party.