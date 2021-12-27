Ljupco Nikolovski resigns as Secretary General of SDSM Macedonia 27.12.2021 / 18:55 The General Secretary of SDSM, Ljupco Nikolovski, has resigned as General Secretary of the party. In his written resignation, Nikolovski expresses special gratitude to leader Zoran Zaev and all members of the party. ljupco nikolovski Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 22.11.2021 Nikolovski doesn’t see himself as candidate for the Prime Minister’s post Macedonia 19.11.2021 Bogoev to succeed Ljupco Nikolovski as SDSM Secretary General Macedonia 17.11.2021 Nikolovski-Mackey: Strong support from our NATO allies for the implementation of anti-corruption and good governance policies Macedonia News Filipce: Additional restrictions not needed Ahmeti says gap with Bulgaria being bridged, urges respect for Friendship Treaty Proposed changes to the law on diplomats would require that an ambassador is properly oriented “ideologically” and with his “heart” Corona report: 3 deaths, 119 new cases The opposition demands a last chance to question Zaev and his ministers before the Parliament The Zaev brothers remain silent over the allegations that they extorted money from the REK Bitola coal mine SDSM will see the mandate to nominate Dimitar Kovacevski as the next Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski resigned as Vice President of SDSM .
