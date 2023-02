Macedonia

Justice and health departments agreed upon, AA is also asking for PRO, as well as “smaller” positions in Customs, the Ministry of Interior, Finance…

The ministerial positions in the health and justice departments have already been agreed upon between SDSM and the Alliance for Albanians. According to the sources of MKD.mk, in place of Nikola Tupanceski, the new Minister of Justice will be Krenar Loga, a current member of the State Election Commission...