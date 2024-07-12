The cultural-historical heritage in Ohrid is endangered and in a desperate state, left to the ravages of time. The insufficient care by the state in recent years could leave lasting consequences on some of the cultural-historical monuments and archaeological sites. This was pointed out by the Minister of Culture, Zoran Ljutkov, who today, along with the directors of the Administration for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments and Museum from Ohrid, as well as experts from that institution, visited some of the representative localities in the city.

Ljutkov told the media that during the visit, the need to start construction activities at the Plaoshnik site as soon as possible was confirmed, because, as he said, “the buildings are already starting to be damaged by various weather conditions.” The acting director of the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments and Museum from Ohrid, Goran Patchev, expressed his satisfaction that in the spirit of integrated protection, all entities announced efforts to initiate specific activities for the protection of the rich cultural heritage.

“An annual program for applying for projects financed through the Ministry of Culture, as the minister said, will be realized with joint efforts and their help. We also made changes to the Public Procurement Program; through emergency measures, some procurements needed for the rehabilitation of the Plaoshnik, Bay of Bones, and some other facilities under our jurisdiction have been made,” said Patchev. He added that most of the funds will be directed to the “Bay of Bones,” as it is the facility that generates the most revenue.