EVN Macedonia informs that its teams sent to reconnect the village of Grcec near Skopje to the power grid found that serious damage was caused by the locals, who tried to reconnect to the grid by themselves. Grcec is notorious as the base for Albanian drug gangs and is becoming a no-go zone for Macedonian police and authorities, including the power company that is trying to collect bills or disconnect households that fail to pay.

Following the serious damage reported on Thursday, as result of the uncontrolled use of energy in Grcec, deliveries to the village were completely stopped. That evening, some of the locals unlawfully entered EVN Macedonia owned facilities and caused serious and irreparable damage to the distribution system for the entire region, the company said.

EVN Macedonia said that its teams are on the ground and are trying to restore deliveries with the help of the police.