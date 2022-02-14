The house in Kumanovo where members of the Jewish religious group Lev Tahor are residing was egged overnight by a large group of locals and the metal door was ripped off. People from Kumanovo have mobbed the group due to their strange appearance and have gathered in front of the house to tell them that they are not welcome.

We want to be safe but at this moment I don’t know how do you feel safe. People come here and… I understand that they don’t like us, but to come here and throw stuff at the house, said a representative of the group.

Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski assured the public that the group plans to leave the city soon, and also urged the security services to follow their activities. The small religious group has moved around the Balkans and have been followed by allegations of child abuse and of brain-washing its members.