The Easter curfew will go into effect on Friday afternoon and will last until Tuesday morning.

The ban will apply to all citizens who have not received a permit needed to conduct essential business . It will also cover all parks, forests, vacation spots across the country, starting Thursday afternoon. On Friday (April 17, which is Good Friday under the Julian calendar) the curfew will enter into effect at 16h. It will last through the Easter weekend until Tuesday at 5h.

Until Friday, citizens can go out until 16h. Additional restrictions apply to the elderly and the young – those over 67 can leave their homes only between 10h and 12h, while those under 18 are allowed out between 13h and 15h.