Long lines of cars and buses are reported on the Tabanovce border crossing between Macedonia and Serbia, as thousands of Macedonians are scrambling to get vaccines. Serbia is awash with vaccines from all manufacturers, while Macedonia has only been able to provide two token batches – one of them donated by Serbia. Serbian authorities have decided to allow foreign citizens to get the vaccine, mainly Astra Zeneca, and from Macedonia, both individual citizens and trade organizations are making reservations en masse. Waiting time to leave Macedonia at the Tabanovce crossing was reportedly about 40 minutes this morning, due to the influx of passengers.

A large vaccination center in Belgrade is one of the main destinations for the Macedonian “vaccine tourists”, as well as cities along the way, like Nish and Vranje. The Macedonian Government, embarrassed by its own inability to procure vaccines, tried to make it more difficult to get to Serbia. Yesterday it announced that it will not allow citizens to travel during the curfew, even if it is for an early morning trip to Serbia. The curfew lasts between 22h and 5h and many citizens, who were given early vaccination appointments, were hoping to drive during the night, but the Government threatened them with fines.