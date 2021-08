With the summer season at its end, huge traffic lines are developing again on the Macedonian border crossings, but in the opposite direction – from south to north.

Tens of thousands of tourists, mainly Serbians, are leaving the Greek resort towns and drive through Macedonia on their way back home. This afternoon, motorists waited up to two hours to go through the Tabanovce border crossing, near Kumanovo. Similar delays are expected in the coming days.