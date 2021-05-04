Long lines developed in front of the Boris Trajkovski sports hall in Skopje today, as people waited to get vaccinated. The Healthcare Ministry announced that it will more than double the rate of vaccinations starting today, as finally a large quantity of Sinopharm vaccines (200,000 doses) were procured.

But judging by the crowd at the so far only mass vaccination site, the push is not starting well. Citizens did not observe social distancing rules as they waited in line several in a row. Five more sites are supposed to be added in the coming days.