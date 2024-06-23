Today is the last deadline for SDSM party members to register to vote in the upcoming leadership election that will take place on June 30th.

So far, reports are that there is little interest among the party base, that is demoralized by the double defeat in the presidential and the general elections which prompted Dimitar Kovacevski to resign as party leader. Some speculate that the party will be happy to get over 10,000 voters to show up for the election.

Party members can choose between four candidates – Venko Filipce, Jovan Despotovski, Slavjanka Petrrovska and Aleksandar Bajdovski. Filipce, who has the support of Zoran Zaev, is the clear favorite to win.