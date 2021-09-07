44.6% of the total population over 18 has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines by September 4, in addition to 54% of citizens over 40 and 29% of those aged 18-39, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 747,225 citizens have been jabbed in Macedonia so far. 14,259 citizens were vaccinated on Monday against COVID-19 nationwide, including 3,621 who received the first dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk. Medical teams are also vaccinating people across the country, visiting towns and villages. The Ministry of Health urges citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as mass inoculation is the only way to defeat the virus.