The German government believes that the dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria should remain on a bilateral level and be resolved by experts, without external pressure.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas sees no reason to involve third parties in resolving the dispute, but says Berlin is always ready to help and share its experience.

After meeting with Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani in Berlin, Maas reiterated Berlin’s support for Macedonia’s accession talks with the EU to start “as soon as possible”.