The Macedonian Government is announcing that it will close all borders and the Skopje airport. This would be the latest escalation in the measures meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

So far the border with Greece was closed, but one crossing was left open toward Bulgaria, Albania, Serbia and Kosovo. Under the new regime, the borders will be closed to all foreign passengers, and only cargo and diplomats will be allowed through. Macedonian citizens will also be allowed to return home, with the usual safety precautions.