The 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) shows that most countries are failing to stop corruption.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Macedonia is ranked 85th on the list. With a total of 40 points, out of 100, Macedonia is in the same position in terms of perception of corruption as Guyana, India, Maldives, Suriname and Tunisia.

Among the countries in the region, better ranked than our country are Slovenia – 41st place, Greece – 51, Croatia – 57, Montenegro – 65 and Kosovo – 84, while Serbia and Albania are ranked worse sharing 101st place.

At the top of the list as the least corrupt are Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.