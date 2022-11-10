A video of a train loaded with military engineering equipment and vehicles, which is claimed to be part of the military aid from Macedonia intended for Ukraine, appeared on the Telegram social network yesterday.

In the footage published by the pro-Russian channel @Ryabar, which is managed by a certain Dejan Baric from Serbia, it is claimed that the train with engineering equipment left Skopje on November 7 and headed to Ukraine via Bulgaria. On November 9, the train arrived in the Bulgarian city of Ruse, crossed the border crossing with Romania, then headed through Romanian territory to the Odessa area, the channel claims, citing its own sources.

The footage shows more than ten different types of vehicles, including T-55 armored rescue vehicles, M-35 trucks, Land Rover armored vehicles, emergency medical vehicles, bulldozers, and cranes…

The channel also claims that the equipment was accompanied by members of the Ukrainian army, who were placed in a passenger car. This shipment was supposed to arrive in Ukraine in August, but due to unspecified problems, the transport was delayed, reports Netpress.