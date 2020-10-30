Macedonia, Serbia and Albania are about to open their borders without the coronavirus test requirement in ten days, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

He informed the public that he spoke with Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama from Albania at a video conference held as part of the Mini Schengen initiative, and the three agreed to open the borders by November 10. The three countries also discussed helping each other with moving patients when their capacity is at a limit.