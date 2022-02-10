While the two countries are trying to divert their historic dispute, on Friday, a meeting of the expert group on political issues will be met. This group is made up of representatives of the two foreign ministries, and besides the joint historic commission, this will likely be the most difficult of the working groups.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that if some progress is made, the Foreign Minister will immediately notify Parliament. He is hoping that enough progress will be made by June or July, when Bulgaria will be able to lift its veto.