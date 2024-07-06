The United States strongly supports the Prespa Agreement and hopes that bilateral disputes will remain outside NATO, said in an interview with the Voice of America in Macedonian, the chief director for Europe and NATO at the Pentagon, Olton Bjuland, before the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the alliance next Sunday in Washington.

“We always encourage our allies and partners to adhere to agreements and leave bilateral disputes and disagreements outside the NATO alliance, to ensure that there is cooperation and regional stability in your region,” Bjuland said. The NATO summit in Washington will be held from July 9 to 11. The Macedonian delegation will be led by the Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and includes the Minister of Defense Vlado Misajlovski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Timcho Mutsunski and the President of the Assembly Afrim Gashi.