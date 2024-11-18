The governments of Macedonia and Kosovo held a joint session in Pristina today, to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as outstanding problems between the countries. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the discussions were productive and sincere and covered trade, infrastructure and the joint efforts toward regional stability.

We agreed to take specific steps and initiatives that will improve the transport and energy connections, that will have positive effects on our economic growth. We also paid attention to education, culture and youth issues, in order to encourage mutual understanding and stronger ties between our peoples. We are convinced that the future of the Western Balkans is in the European Union and NATO, and with joint efforts we can overcome all challenges, Mickoski said after his meeting with Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

During the press conference, Prime Minister Mickoski discussed several ethnically divisive issues being raised by the DUI party in Macedonia, after the Constitutional Court struck down an administrative tool for preferential hiring primarily of ethnic Albanians in the public service and opened discussion on the use of the Albanian language. “Politicians from the past who are unable to talk about reforms use crime, corruption and ethnic conflicts as the only card they can play. The judges who are now in the Constitutional Court were all, without exception, elected by the DUI and SDSM majority. I really don’t know where you get the impression that we have influence, that we are all-powerful and control other political parties”, Mickoski said.

Prime Minister Kurti was asked about the demands for extradition of Alil Demiri and Afrim Ismailovic, two ethnic Albanian islamists who carried out the Good Friday massacre in 2012, killing four Macedonian youngsters and one man. The killers have enjoyed protection in Kosovo as this country refuses to extradite them. Kurti said that the two Justice Ministers discussed this issue and are giving their best to resolve it.