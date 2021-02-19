Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska and NATO’s Assistant Secretary General David van Weel in his capacity as the Chair of the Cyber Defence Management Board (CDMB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cyber defence cooperation between Macedonia and NATO, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release Friday.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this Memorandum of Understanding aims to improve and enhance cooperation and assistance in the field of cyber defence between NATO and national cyber defence authorities.

Cyber security is an area that we take very seriously. The memorandum of cooperation with NATO in the field of cyber defence enables a coordinated response of the allies in case of cyber attack and is a serious contribution to strengthening national capacities to deal with cyber attacks, as well as to strengthening the Alliance’s resistance, said Sekerinska.

NATO’s Assistant Secretary General David van Weel stressed that cyber defence is a priority for NATO and its allies.