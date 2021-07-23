Alliance in NATO strengthens defense ties between Macedonia and Portugal, agreed countries’ defense ministers Radmila Sekerinska and João Gomes Cravinho in Lisbon on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Sekerinska expressed hope that the Agreement on Bilateral Defense Cooperation will be signed soon and that the two countries will have successful cooperation.

Portugal was among the first wave of countries to start ratifying the protocol for our accession to NATO, which we consider an extremely friendly act and political will to support Macedonia. I am convinced that this has created a good basis for us to develop sincere and fruitful cooperation as allies in the Alliance, Sekerinska said.

She briefed the Portuguese counterpart on the plans for military integration of the country in NATO, which should be completed by the end of this year, as well as with the opportunities offered by the Krivolak military range, which we are developing as a domestic and capacity of the Alliance.

Minister Cravinho confirmed the interest in establishing a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement and said that Portugal highly appreciates the country’s achievements in terms of NATO membership and its contribution to regional security and stability. He welcomed the efforts of our country to start negotiations with the EU and stressed that the place of the Western Balkan countries is in the EU.