Under the motto “New Opportunities” and slogan “A Home at Every Turn”, Macedonia will be promoted in its own pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, says Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

“We will promote the country’s economic opportunities, investment potentials, tourism attractions, rich cultural heritage and ethnic diversity before more than 190 countries and over 25 million visitors,” FM Osmani says in a Facebook post.

He adds that Macedonia will be in the center of the world public on February 22, 2022, when a central cultural event and business forum will be held to promote investment opportunities.