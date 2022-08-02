Under the motto “Ilinden, Our Strength for the Future,” Macedonia observes Monday Republic Day – the 119th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising and the 78th anniversary of the Anti-Fascist Assembly for the National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM).

Traditionally, the celebration of the Ilinden holiday started last night with the “Ten Days of Krusevo Republic” event. Macedonian Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, who this year leads the government delegation in Krusevo, addressed the event that represents the culture, tradition and history of Krusevo.

Ilinden is our pride, our roadmap. Ilinden is our strength for the future!”, said Kovacevski congratulating the great Ilinden holiday.

After eighteen years, President Stevo Pendarovski will lead a state-church delegation to visit the monastery “St. Prohor Pcinski”, where the first session of the Anti-Fascist Assembly for National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM) was held on August 2, 1944.

The holiday observation will continue with the address of the President Stevo Pendarovski in the Vodno Villa.