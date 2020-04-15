According to the number of victims and people infected with coronavirus in the region, Macedonia is facing a complete failure. Our country is second in terms of mortality rate in the region.
21 deaths per million inhabitants have been registered in Macedonia. Only Slovenia has worse statistics than ours, with 27 deaths per million inhabitants.
The other countries in the region are behind our country with lower mortality rate, which means a more successful fight against coronavirus.
Deaths per million inhabitants in other countries in the region:
Turkey 17
BiH 12
Serbia 11
Greece 10
Albania 8
Croatia 8
Montenegro 6
Bulgaria 5
The second part of the statistics, which calculates the number of infected per million inhabitants, is devastating for Macedonia.
Namely, in Macedonia there are 436 infected per million inhabitants. Turkey (772), Slovenia (587) and Serbia (511) have more than our country, while Montenegro (451), Croatia (415), BiH (330), Greece (208), Albania (165), Bulgaria (106) have less.
How many tests have been performed per one million people?
Slovenia 17291
Turkey 5260
Greece 4682
Montenegro 4568
Croatia 4472
Macedonia 4446
BiH 3782
Serbia 2678
Bulgaria 2663
Albania 1496
