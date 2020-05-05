Updated death tolls in the Balkans reveal that Macedonia remains the worst affected country, with 42 deaths per capita.

Excluding Slovenia, which performed by far the most tests per capita in the region, Macedonia remains the worst performer in terms of the mortality rate. Bosnia is second, with 24 deaths per million and Serbia follows with 23. Bulgaria and Albania have fared best, with 11 death per million. The actual mortality rate is expected to be much higher, given how Macedonia, and other countries in the region, have high emigration rates and therefore the number of deaths per million is certainly higher.

The death rate in Macedonia stands out also given that we are not the worst infected country – with 729 confirmed cases per million, Macedonia is far behind Serbia, which has 1.094 confirmed cases. Other countries have somewhat lower rates of infection than Macedonia, ranging in the 500s (Montenegro, Bosnia and Croatia) or in the 200s (Bulgaria, Greece and Albania).