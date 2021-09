Macedonia

Corona report: 26 deaths, including a 23 year old

The Healthcare Ministry reported 26 deaths from Covid-19 over the past day. Among the deceased is a 23 year old patient from Kriva Palanka. Two other patients who succumbed to the disease were in their 40ies. Six of the deceased were from Skopje, 5 from Tetovo and three each from Gostivar and Kumanovo....