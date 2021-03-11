The EU has provided substantial support to Macedonia in combatting Covid-19 from the beginning of the pandemic. As regards the EU Solidarity Fund, our understanding is that Macedonia did not meet the eligibility criteria at the time of application, says the EU Delegation in reaction to the news that Macedonia was not among the countries that benefited from the EU Solidarity Fund financial assistance worth EUR 530 million.

The EU Delegation stated this in response to a question from MIA regarding the announcement that Macedonia is not among the countries that will receive funds from the financial aid package of about 530 million euros as additional support within the EU Solidarity Fund.