VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski informed via Facebook that in a few hours at 300 locations in the country 25 thousand signatures were collected or two and a half times more than the required 10,000.

VMRO-DPMNE and the people collected 25 thousand signatures in a few hours. Thanks to everyone who signed. Macedonia does not want a falsifying census. People sign against a falsifying census. We continue tomorrow! The message is clear, both for the census, for the Government, and for Zaev. Signing for a real European census, wrote Mickoski.