Macedonia is donating Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, the Macedonian Defense Ministry has confirmed, adding that they plan to modernize the country’s military to meet NATO standards.

The Ministry said that the Government has decided that a a certain quantity of these tank capacities will be donated to Ukraine in line with its needs.

The Ministry did not specify the number of tanks that they will donate, but it said that they belong to the so-called third generation, and given the development of technology, are non-competitive and incompatible.

The Ministry informed that in the coming period resources will also be spent on destroying the tanks, which, according to them, is an inexpedient activity for our Army.

Today, a video was shared on social networks showing transport of tanks, and it is stated that it was filmed in Kriva Palanka.