Today’s approval by the EU member states to open accession talks with Macedonia and Albania seems optimistic at first glance. But it’s only at first glance.

A closer look at this decision shows that there is no set date, deadline, or commitment to start the talks.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi confirmed that today. He only voiced hope that the date will come very soon.

We on our side as a Commission will speed up our work and we will present very shortly the negotiating framework so that the actual negotiations can start very quickly with both countries, Varhelyi said in the improvised press conference held after the European Council and its teleconference.