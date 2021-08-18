The Republic of Macedonia has become a cannabis hub for everyone involved in the drug business. Media reports that 8.5 tonnes of marijuana are going to be imported in the Republic of Macedonia from Lesotho, one of the most underdeveloped countries in Africa, worth tens of millions of euros, is an indicator of what the Republic of Macedonia has become in the past four years under the leadership of Zoran Zaev and SDSM, Dimce Arsovski, spokesman for VMRO-DPMNE, said at Wednesday’s press conference.

He says that it is obvious that the Republic of Macedonia under the leadership of Zoran Zaev has become the most attractive country for the drug and cannabis business.

The spokesman pointed out that Zoran Zaev had previously announced investments such as Google, Facebook and large global companies that he barely uttered, and in the end the Republic of Macedonia became a drug business hub with Zoran Zaev importing 8.5 tonnes of drugs, which it seems that it is neither for the personal enjoyment of someone or something like that, but only for business and no one knows where such an amount of drugs will end up.