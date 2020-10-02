The six coronavirus deaths reported over the past 24 hours raised the total death toll of the epidemic to 749.

With 350 deaths per million, Macedonia remains the worst performer in the Balkans in terms of Covid-19 deaths. Only Bosnia comes close with its 250 deaths per million.

All other countries in the region have far lower death rates. Albania, Bulgaria and Turkey are slightly below 150 deaths per million, followed by Slovenia with under 100 and Greece which is well below 50. Macedonia had a major spike in June, after the Muslim month of Ramadan and the relaxation of restrictions that was done to prepare for quick elections in July, and the rate of deaths and infections has remained high ever since.