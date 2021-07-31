Covid-19 has brought excess mortality to Macedonia in recent months. This was confirmed by a group of scientists in a scientific study, collecting official data from health institutions in countries around the world, “Telma” reported.

Excess mortality in the country during the pandemic is 47%, and therefore Macedonia is ranked first in Europe and fifth in the world. In front of our country are only the South American countries – Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Mexico.

Of the European and neighboring countries, Albania is behind our country with 43% excess mortality. Kosovo is also close with 41%.

Serbia has slightly lower excess mortality of 29%, while in Croatia and Slovenia it is below 20%.