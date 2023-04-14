The far left HERA association for health education reports that Macedonia has one of the highest rates of unplanned adolescent pregnancies, especially among the Roma community.
The rate is estimated at 11 percent, with 15.7 out of 1,000 births going to minors – which is triple the EU average. HERA notes that Roma girls in particular have no access to sexual education materials.
Existing societal stigma and discrimination, but also the lack of health documentation and insurance, means that the Roma have very little access to sexual and reproductive health services, HERA notes. The only majority Roma municipality in the country – Shuto Orizari – remains without a designated gynecologist.
Comments are closed for this post.