Regional coronavirus statistics show that Macedonia is among the worst performers when it comes to the mortality rate.

Macedonia has 23 deaths per million, which is the worst result in the Balkans, excluding Slovenia with 29 deaths. Slovenia also had a far more extensive testing program in place, while Macedonia has a modest one, meaning that a number of Covid-19 deaths may have gone unnoticed.

Bulgaria and Montenegro have the lowest mortality rates in the region, with just 6 deaths per million.

In terms of spreading the disease, Macedonia ranks in the middle of the Balkan pack, with 519 confirmed cases in million. Turkey has by far the most cases – 880 per million, while Albania and again Bulgaria have the fewest – 180 and 119 respectively. But these two countries also lag with testing and have conducted just 1.677 and 2.663 tests per million. Macedonia is again in the middle here, with 5.002 tests per million, while Slovenia is by far the best performer, with 18.344 tests per million.