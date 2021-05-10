Macedonia is tied with Bosnia for the penultimate place in the Balkans in terms of vaccinations per 100 people. Macedonia has been able to vaccinate only 3.56 citizens per 100 people and Bosnia’s rate is 3.25. Only Kosovo does worse, with 1.14 vaccinations per 100 people.

This was reported today by the Reflektor NGO, based on publicly available reports. Serbia is by far the best performer in the region with 54.26 vaccinations per 100 people, followed by Slovenia and Greece with 32.66 and 31.75.