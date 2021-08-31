Macedonia has the highest Covid-19 death rate per capita in Europe for the second half of August.

Estimates put the Macedonian death rate at 16.4 deaths per 100,000 citizens, above Montenegro with 11.6 deaths and Russia with 7.6. Due to the unreliable census data in Macedonia, the result is likely even worse, as Macedonia officially has a little over two million people, but the real number of actual residents is believed to be far lower.

Macedonia is going through a huge Fourth Wave of the illness, sparked by the open borders and relaxed behaviour during the summer.