The incapacity of the current government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic came to light in the last seven days in the Republic of Macedonia, where the number of infections is the highest, with the fewest tests performed and unfortunately the highest number of deaths in the region, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Percentage of new cases in terms of tested cases in the last 7 days: Macedonia – 4.73% Bulgaria – 2.52% Serbia – 1.62% Croatia – 0.21% Greece – 0.14% Montenegro – 0% Highest percentage of infections. More than Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece and Croatia together. According to reports of infections per 1 million inhabitants in the region in the last 7 days: Macedonia – 91 Bulgaria – 31 Serbia -85 Croatia – 4 Greece- 4 Montenegro – 0 Albania – 33 Macedonia also has the highest number of coronavirus infections in the region. More than infections per 1 million inhabitants from Greece, Bulgaria, Albania and Croatia, according to the party.

The party adds that Macedonia has the highest number of deaths per 1 million inhabitants in the last 7 days compared to the Balkan countries.