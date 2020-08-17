The coronavirus death rate in Macedonia is the second worst in Europe, show latest statistical reports. Only Montenegro, due to her low population, had 3 deaths per million. Macedonia is second in Europe with 2.5 deaths per million citizens, followed by Romania with below two deaths.

Macedonia has had shockingly bad mortality and infection rates since June, when the month of Ramadan caused a major spike in infections, after being relatively safe during the early stages of the epidemic. In total deaths, with 261 deceased per million Macedonia is ninth in Europe, behind countries who suffered badly at the initial stages.