Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that there is agreement with Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo to reopen borders without the need of coronavirus tests.

Filipce said that talks are on-going with Bulgaria and Serbia, in an attempt to open much of the Balkans simultaneously. So far Greece is not part of the talks which Filipce said were initiated by the US Embassy in Skopje. Macedonian citizens can currently visit only Albania without the need of coronavirus tests.