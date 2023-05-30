The VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski stressed on Monday that 80% of the Macedonian people won’t accept the Bulgarian diktat, VMRO-DPMNE will never agree on amendments to the Constitution under these circumstances, and that will not happen, not now, not in the future.

“Should we really go against the vast majority? It is not visionary to stamp on the people’s opinion but to execute policies in concert with the people’s desires and positions. Lately, I have been hearing the thesis spread by the Government’s shadowy spin centers, that VMRO-DPMNE will support constitutional amendments, it will accept exactly the same conditions when this government falls. First of all, I am very glad that they accept and acknowledge their imminent defeat. Second, they should know that not now or ever, not in this mandate or any other following mandate, VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition it leads will ever agree on amendments to the Constitution under these circumstances and under this Bulgarian diktat”, MIckoski emphasized.

He pointed out that they should listen to what people are saying, they should consider the opposition’s ideas and remarks for once.

“how many proposals we should come up with for them to understand that in this country, in our Macedonia, there is an opposition much more prepared than the Government, and that we offered a plan to avoid this dead end? We offered our teams’ collaboration, to build joint positions toward Sofia, we offered the Croatian Constitution as a model, which they were ist to offer, but then they rejected it, we also offered a three-point plan to guarantee the Macedonian identity, and we offered a joint fight on behalf of Macedonia’s interests. They rejected everything, while the government was trying to convince the international community that they are able to deliver the constitutional amendments when even their own party members don’t fully support”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that Kovacevski exerts serious damage to Macedonia and diverts even from his own party’s path.

“There is a cruel truth, almost a joke, that turns into dark humor for the Macedonian people. Who is the Prime Minister who longs for Yugoslavia, works for Bulgaria, while stealing with Ali Ahmeti and DUI? As funny as it sounds, it is our painful reality. Only Macedonia and its people are absent from Kovacevski’s formula”, Mickoski pointed out.