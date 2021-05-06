Political dialogue is necessary and beneficial for the betterment of the state. In the situation, it is bad that the other side of our political opponent has a total decadence, Stefan Andonovski, international secretary and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE said Thursday in an interview TV Sitel.

If Pablo Escobar was alive today, he would’ve wanted to live in Macedonia and maybe apply to be the vice president of SDSM, mostly because Macedonia is currently ranked 111st by Transparency International in terms of corruption, and Colombia is ranked 92nd. Because Macedonia is a Balkan paradise for drug production, and the closest friends of the Prime Minister are smuggling drugs and because we have a cartel that bribes voters in elections and because we have the political release of prisoners who are close to the government, says Andonovski .