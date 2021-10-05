Despite all the objections about high levels of crime and growing corruption, the lack of judicial reforms and the economic backsliding, Macedonia should be allowed to open its EU accession talks, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during his meeting with the leader of the EPP party Donald Tusk.

Mickoski and the party’s international secretary Timco Mucunski are in Slovenia for the EU – Balkans summit, where the EPP leaders are gathered.

This country and its path to the EU can’t be kept hostage to Zoran Zaev, Mickoski told Tusk.

The opposition leader warned that the news coming from Slovenia are not good – given that the EU member states were unwilling to set a clear timeline when Macedonia will be allowed to open its EU accession talks, and also refused a proposal from Slovenia that 2030 is set as the deadline when the Balkan countries should be admitted to the EU.