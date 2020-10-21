Macedonia is facing a national catastrophe, and more dangerous than that is the incompetence of the mafia anchored in the Government, the president of VMRO DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

If they had a shred of responsibility,there would be resignations, instead of promises of a better tomorrow that never comes. They are not present today at insignificant press conferences, the Prime Minister is not there to tell us that they have defeated the disease that is defeating today, nor Karadzovski to tell us that everything is under control, because nothing is under control. And it is not only the infected, but also the high percentage of deaths which shows serious weaknesses in our healthcare system. Macedonia is facing a national catastrophe, and more dangerous than that is the incompetence of the mafia anchored in the Government, Mickoski wrote.